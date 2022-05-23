Fort Gibson student receives UCO scholarships

The University of Central Oklahoma College of Education and Professional Studies recently awarded Fort Gibson resident Steven Lanham scholarships for the upcoming fall and spring semesters in recognition of their academic achievements and outstanding service to the university.
Lanham, a graduate student majoring in educational leadership, received the Dr. Joann McCarthy Endowed Scholarship in Educational Leadership and the Educational Leadership Scholarship.
“Through the generosity of donors and college partners, we are excited to present these scholarships to students who have worked very hard and made sacrifices to pursue their academic and professional goals,” said Bryan Duke, Ph.D., interim dean of the UCO College of Education and Professional Studies.
