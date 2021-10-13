Fort Gibson student takes 2nd in state poster contest

Fort Gibson second-grader Kenady Kerr placed second in her age group in the 2022 Trash Poster Contest.
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation and its partners sponsor this annual contest. The 14 contest winners will receive a monetary award, a T-shirt and face mask with their design, a posterboard and laminated copy of their poster and a state legislative citation of congratulations. The teachers of the winning students will receive a monetary award for classroom supplies and a two-day stay voucher to an Oklahoma state park courtesy of the Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation.
“We continue to be amazed by the quality of art we receive from our state’s gifted students and their passion for a healthy, cleaner environment,” said Melody Johnson, ODOT beautification coordinator. “Their work continues to inspire us in our mission to end littering across Oklahoma. Thank you to all the students for their submissions and to their wonderful teachers for including this important public messaging in their classrooms.”
ODOT will provide the 2022 Trash Poster calendar for free while supplies last and are expected to be distributed to state agencies, businesses and schools statewide in December. The Promotional Poster of the Year will be printed in large format for the public to use in displays to spread the word that litter is harmful to our state and needs to immediately end.
The department spends nearly $6 million in taxpayer dollars annually to combat litter along state highways and interstates while the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority spends $1.5 million annually to clean along toll roads. Those totals do not include the hundreds of volunteer hours spent fighting litter across the state through events like ODOT’s annual TRASH-OFF and the national Great American Cleanup, sponsored by Keep Oklahoma Beautiful.
The contest sponsors include Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), Oklahoma Turnpike Authority, Oklahoma’s Credit Union, OG&E, Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department-Oklahoma State Parks, Keep Oklahoma Beautiful, Ardmore Beautification Council, Oklahoma Rural Water Association, Solid Waste Institute of Northeast Oklahoma, Oklahoma State Department of Education, Oklahoma City Beautiful, Oklahoma Department of Public Safety, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office.
Next year’s contest begins Dec.1, and has a Jan. 31, deadline to enter posters to local DEQ county offices. For more information about the contest and entry rules, go online to www.odot.org/tpc or contact the ODOT Beautification Office at (405) 521-2557 or email beautification@ODOT.org.
The public can view winning posters online at www.odot.org/tpc
