Fort Gibson senior Chiara Miller looks beyond the stage to pursue her passion to perform.
“I’m trying to take every opportunity I can to take my own path,” she said.
That path has led her to the online musical theater singing competition Broadway’s Next on Stage. Miller among in the top 15 college-age contestants, vying for a spot in the top 10.
Videos of her performances are on the competition website www.broadwayworld.com/nextonstage.
Voting on the Top 10 runs through Thursday on the website www.broadway.com.
“Then there’s a top five,” Miller said. “It’s going to be a crazy competition.”
The winner gets a $1,000 donation to a charity, a company casting session and a voice lesson from New York vocal coach Matt Farnsworth. The winner also gets to record a single to benefit the Actor’s Fund.
Miller said competing with better-trained college performers is scary.
“And, since it’s national, there’s also more pressure because I have to compete against New York kids and California kids,” she said. “Right now, there is a New York kid in there and a kid from AMDA.”
AMDA is American Musical and Dramatic Academy.
She said she’s grateful and humbled to have competed this far.
“I know a lot comes from the support I have in Fort Gibson/Muskogee,” she said.
Miller said she has long had a passion for singing.
“What got me into performance was a third-grade talent show, and I sang a song for my dad who had just come back from a deployment in Iraq,” she said.
She also has performed in seven Fort Gibson School musicals since sixth grade.
Performing boosted confidence, she said.
“I was extremely shy and very anti-social,” Miller said. “Being on stage in theater, becoming somebody else, I got to be somebody I wasn’t. That kind of opened me up and brought me out of my shell. It taught me leadership and group work.”
Miller now is in the cast for the upcoming Muskogee Little Theatre production of “Grease.”
“My passion is most definitely performing arts,” she said. “And since I’m from Fort Gibson/Muskogee, there’s not many opportunities to pursue that. If I were in New York, it would be in New York, it would be another story.”
She said she received her first voice training from Fort Gibson High School choir director Andrea Denison and studies voice with Tulsa voice coach Shari Lewis.
Miller also has auditioned for nationally televised vocal competitions “American Idol” and “The Voice.” She said she made it to the second round on “The Voice.”
“I’ve been fortunate enough that each judge I’ve had at those auditions have been very kind to me and have given me feedback,” she said, adding that’s she got tips on song choice and auditioning personality.
Miller said she hopes the Broadway World’s Next on Stage will open some doors, even if she doesn’t win.
If the competition opens no doors, Miller said she’ll attend Northeastern State University and seek a degree in legal studies. She said she also will join NSU’s music and performing arts department.
