FORT GIBSON — First day of school traffic seemed to run more smoothly at Fort Gibson's Early Learning Center.
Part of the ease came from a new student drop-off route.
Fort Gibson Superintendent Scott Farmer said parents now enter the ELC campus off Willey Street, then swing around the parking lot to deposit their children off by the side of the school. Previously, parents entered off Ross Street and dropped their children off at the front entrance, by the principal's office.
"Just to keep the flow," Farmer said. "Basically, our afternoon pick-up is exactly like our morning drop-off. There used to be a little different flow. Now we just streamlined it and made it the same flow."
Shanay Helsley, who escorted her first-grader son Owen Barraza into the school, said the new drop-off line looked a little chaotic Thursday morning.
However, it should ease up once people get used to it, she said. "As long as people pay attention to the signs."
The Early Learning Center found other ways to make the first day of school smoother, even as halls echoed with chatter.
Kindergartners saw some familiar, reassuring faces on their first day in a new building.
"Prekindergarten teachers they had last year helped transition them into kindergarten," said ELC Counselor Billie Peck. First day of school for prekindergarten is Monday.
Fort Gibson High School's first day began with more excitement. The old informational assembly was moved from the auditorium to the basketball gym and featured cheerleading, giveaways and doughnuts.
Principal Ben Pemberton said the theme was "On the Edge of Great."
"The entire theme talked about all the things we've done well in our past and how we're on the edge of greatness again this year, how we're going to take that next step with all the great things we plan to accomplish," he said. "It was information about how the school day goes, but it also was like a pep assembly with our cheerleaders leading chants, our drama department had a theatrical play they put on. It was more of a choreographed dance. They had a really cool introduction video our Tiger Vision put together."
The assembly also had prize giveaways featuring T-shirts, beverage containers, even an Apple iPod.
"As the kids came into the assembly, we had doughnuts for every kid, a bottle of water, every kid got a free T-shirt as they came in," he said. "I think it's a start of a new tradition for us."
