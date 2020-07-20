Students will have the option of wearing masks at school, as well as the option of taking virtual classes or a Flex Lab when Fort Gibson Schools start classes Aug. 13.
However, they will be assigned seats in the classroom, as well as on the school bus, according to the district's Tiger Options for Public Schools. The TOPS plan details how the district seeks to stem potential spread of COVID-19.
In a video accompanying the TOPS release, School Superintendent Scott Farmer stressed the word "'options."
"Each family has a different set of circumstances," Farmer said. "As things change globally and locally, we may have to adjust this plan."
TOPS details three learning paths for students: Full-time virtual, traditional and a Flex Lab.
The Flex Lab is for students who need a classroom environment, but have heightened health concerns. Students sit six feet apart in the classroom and eat in the room, Flex Lab students cannot participate in extracurricular activities.
Farmer said Flex Lab enrollment will determine whether each school building will have one.
Students in full-time virtual or traditional settings may participate in extracurricular activities.
Full-time virtual students must have access to a device or Chromebook and have internet connectivity.
Parents will be sent a survey on learning options and will be asked to fill it out between Aug. 1 and 5. Parents and students must choose their options each trimester.
"If you don't choose a different option, the default option will be traditional school," Farmer said. "We do not have the infrastructure, the personnel capacity for students to bounce back and forth. We are looking for a trimester commitment."
High School Principal Ben Pemberton said initial surveys indicate that "an overwhelming majority of our parents want their children back in a school setting."
"So, it's up to us, we put those layers of protection in so we can provide the safest environment possible when our kids come back," Pemberton said.
Farmer said students and staff will be strongly encouraged, but not required, to wear masks. High school and middle school must wear masks or face shields in small groups, or one-on-one settings.
Masks could be required if the Oklahoma Health Department indicates a moderate or high risk of spreading the virus. The health department uses a color system, designating green as normal, yellow as low risk, orange as moderate and red as high risk.
"We're wanting kids to wear masks all the time, but once we get into the orange and red range, where the number of cases per 1,000 comes close to a saturation point, we will require them."
Masks will be required on school buses.
Parents will be responsible for taking their children's temperatures before they get on the bus.
Masks will be available in case one is soiled.
Buses and classrooms will have assigned seating.
"It will help the Muskogee County Health Department on contact tracing," Farmer said.
District officials encourage parents to bring their children, or let them walk or bike to school to limit the number of bus riders.
The reopening plan also includes temperature checks, which will be taken each morning at each school.
The high school and middle school will limit student interaction at lockers. Pemberton said few high school students actually use lockers. Fort Gibson also has ramped up its sanitation, including deep-cleaning carpets, Farmer said.
"(We) are very proud of our custodial staff on analyzing our air quality systems throughout the district, making sure we have optimal fresh air coming in," he said.
Fogging machines will sanitize sites daily, he said.
Learn more
• An online survey will be sent via email the week of Aug. 1 with a due date of Aug. 5 for parents to choose their student's Academic Option.
• The entire Tiger Options for Public Schools (TOPS) plan is on the Fort Gibson Public Schools website, https://www.ftgibson.k12.ok.us/
