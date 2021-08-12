FORT GIBSON — While greeting returning students Thursday morning, Intermediate Elementary School Principal Andrea Sifers said the first morning of school went "fantastically."
"It's so great to see our kids and smiling faces, fresh haircuts and new shoes," she said.
One thing that made things go more smoothly was a new driveway leading into the IES parking lot. Sifers said the driveway moved parent traffic off the congested two-lane Ross Street.
The driveway entrance is just to the north and east of the new McDonald's restaurant on Ross.
"Families that get to go to more than one building aren't caught in the congestion in the morning," she said. "It just helps the flow of student drop-off."
Parents dropping their children off Thursday morning also welcomed the new driveway.
"It was a lot easier," Kaniowah Hare said.
Andi Delmedico also said the morning traffic flowed well.
"It was very easy to get in today," she said. "All the helpers out made it a lot smoother."
Sifers said the driveway also will help traffic going into the Early Learning Center next to the IEC.
"Our parents kind of converge on that same spot, so if we get our parents to our car line, it kind of opens it up for ELC parents to drop off their babies," Sifers said.
It also could help ease afternoon traffic, which is busier.
"Parents will pick up their kids at the middle school and high school then come over here to pick up their younger students, so normally they would sit and wait and block the streets. So now we'll be able to take that traffic off."
Hare said that during afternoons, Ross Street drivers passed those waiting in pick-up lines.
"Or they meet you head on," she said.
Sifers said she also is looking forward to Fort Gibson schools' new learning trail. She said the trail should be finished within the next few days.
