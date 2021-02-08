Fort Gibson students learn using various methods

Online students must show up for Taylor Deatherage's algebra classes, just like traditional students do.
"They still hold to a first hour and a second hour and a third hour," Deatherage said. "And they join our Google Meets, so we can all be together, even though COVID has tried to separate us."
Fort Gibson High School and Middle School use digital meeting and classroom services to help students learn the same things online as they do in the classroom.
Students studying at home sign into the digital meeting and classroom during what would be their regularly scheduled class. Students quarantined at home also use the system.
High School Principal Ben Pemberton said 75 FGHS students are now full-time digital learning, down slightly from the first trimester.
"We have around 100 students who are short-term distance learning through Google Classroom at any given time," he said."This leaves us with around 350 students on campus on any given day.
"We found that to be much more effective because our classroom teachers are the best at what they do, and no computer program will be able to take their place," he said.
Pemberton said the schools started the program this school year.
"We did not have a full virtual program before this year," he said. "We transformed the traditional classroom, so that we're not just putting kids on an educational platform, like Edgenuity, we're making our teachers, our content specialists available to teach traditional and virtual."
The school checks online students' attendance the same way it does traditional students, he said.
The kid at home has a class schedule, and they're expected to follow along virtually with that classroom schedule, just like the kid here at school," he said. "That routine is really important. We tie their attendance into their grade for their participation, we have them doing what they're supposed to be doing every day. Once we started doing that, we saw a big increase in our overall participation with our online kids."
Teachers contact the students' home when they struggle or fall behind, he said.
"At our last professional development meeting, we talked strongly about getting in touch with those students who are borderline or failing," Pemberton said. "Making parents aware so they can make a final push to make the best grades that they can, scrape out a passing grade at the end of the trimester."
Such structure has helped the student become more accountable, Pemberton said.
However, in-person learning remains the best way to learn, Deatherage said, adding that home learning has more distractions.
"I know whenever I try to work from home, there are all these other things I could be doing," she said. "When you're in a classroom, it's easier to stay focused on your task at hand."
Teachers cannot control students' distractions at home as easily as they can in the classroom, she said. The student might have Netflix going in the background or might want to go to the kitchen for a snack, she said.
"We're still dealing with teenagers," she said.
Deatherage said students learning online "have to find that motivation."
"And then you have to set up your learning environment for that to happen," she said. "Don't do your assignments in your bed. Get up and sit at the kitchen table."
