Fort Gibson students receive weekend meals

Fort Gibson doesn't stop serving school meals after Friday lunch.
Workers also prepare meals students can take home over the weekend.
"You don't know what some of these kids are living like," said Fort Gibson Child Nutrition Director Melissa Wesley. "And right now everybody is kind of suffering."
Wesley said the school packs two breakfasts and two lunches for children, up to age 18, who need nutrition over the weekend.
"It's just a good opportunity to get food into kids' bellies," Wesley said. "The teachers hand it out in their backpacks before the children go home Fridays."
Intermediate Elementary School Principal Andrea Sifers said all 350 IES students take advantage of the program.
"Every child," she said. "There's no guideline requirement for it. You don't have to be on free and reduced lunches to qualify. It worked out that every student was able to get those meals for Saturday and Sunday. The convenience is wonderful."
Sifers said the program can be a "game changer" for underprivileged students.
"You take some of the stress out of going home and wondering whether or not Friday's lunch is your last meal until you go back to school on Monday."
Wesley said OPAA! Food Management Co., which contracts child nutrition with Fort Gibson Schools, provides the free weekend meals through a waiver.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture offers waivers allowing school meals to be sent home multiple days, including weekends, said Carrie Burkhart, Oklahoma Department of Education executive director of Communications. Food safety instructions are to be sent home with the meals so parents can know how to reheat the meals, she said.
Wesley, who worked at OPAA! before coming to Fort Gibson in September, said the district began offering the weekend meals earlier this school year.
The number of meals varies with each weekend.
"Every child we give the meal to we have to have the name of," she said. "The teachers send us letters listing how many children they have in class."
The children do not have to attend Fort Gibson schools, and there are income guidelines, she said. Those parents can call the district, she said.
Packages could include sandwiches, lunch meat, fruit, yogurt, cheese sticks, fresh fruit, vegetables and milk.
"Sometimes we do cereal," Wesley said. "Sometimes it is something as simple as a peanut butter and jelly sandwich."
