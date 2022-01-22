FORT GIBSON — Intermediate Elementary School third-grade teacher Felicia Wallace got a classroom full of congratulations when she was chosen Fort Gibson Schools Teacher of the Year.
Fort Gibson Superintendent Scott Farmer and IES Principal Andrea Sifers brought the award to Wallace's classroom Thursday afternoon. One student after the other ran up and hugged her until the entire class pushed in for a group hug.
Wallace said she felt overwhelmed by the accolades.
"Honored, blessed to work in such an amazing school district," she said.
Wallace has taught for 10 years, including the past three years teaching IES third grade. She also has taught at Putnam City and Carney.
IES Principal Andrea Sifers called Wallace "truly a gem."
"Fort Gibson is lucky to have her on staff," Sifers said. "She is a team player and is a problem solver."
She said Wallace has the ability "to meet her students where they are, both academically and socially."
"She loves them unconditionally and has high but realistic expectations of them, Sifers said. "She is a great example of what a decent human being is and models kindness and grace to her students and colleagues every day."
In an earlier Education Spotlight, Wallace said her biggest accomplishments happen every day in her classroom.
"Creating a positive and safe learning environment for my students is what I am most proud of," she said. "My students know that I care about each and every one of them."
Wallace recalled how one former third-grade student found her address and sent an invitation to his high school graduation.
"I got to sit in the audience knowing that I had a small part in that great accomplishment of his," she said. "The idea that my former third-grader cared enough to make sure I received an invitation to his graduation meant the world to me."
Wallace said she's wanted to teach since she was in first grade.
"My mom prized education above many things," she said. "It was never a question of 'if' I go to college, but 'when.'"
She recalled how a fifth-grade teacher influenced her.
"My fifth-grade teacher, Mrs. Dobson," Wallace said. "She was a first-year teacher and it was her second career, and you can just see how much she loved kids and loved learning."
Wallace said she hopes she's passing on Dobson's love of learning and education.
"When the teacher loves to learn, the students love to learn, as well," she said.
Wallace said a good teacher has the ability to be flexible and the desire for students to learn.
"If that's what's in your heart, that you want students to learn, then you'll be a great teacher," she said.
Meet Felicia Wallace
AGE: 41.
HOMETOWN: Grove.
EDUCATION: Perkins-Tryon High School, 1998; Bachelor's degree at Oklahoma State University; Earning master's degree in librarianship from Northeastern State University.
FAMILY: Husband, Chris; two children.
HOBBIES: Reading, gardening, swimming.
