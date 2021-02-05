Fort Gibson teachers mourn the loss of Pridgeon, Anderson children

FORT GIBSON — Intermediate Elementary Principal Andrea Sifers said Que'dynce Anderson taught her a lot in the short time he attended third grade there last fall.
"He was resilient," Sifers said. "He was all boy."
Sifers and other educators recalled their shock on Tuesday when they heard that the 9-year-old boy and four of his sisters had been slain in a Tuesday morning shooting in Muskogee. Also killed were Nevaeh Pridgeon, 6; Harmony Anderson, 5; Jaidus Pridgeon, 3, and Jalaiya Pridgeon, 1. Their mother, Brittany Anderson, was wounded in the shooting and remains in a Tulsa hospital.
Que'dynce, Harmony and Nevaeh attended Fort Gibson Schools during the 2019-20 school years and until Christmas break this school year. A 7-year-old, listed on school records as Seranitee McConnell, survived Tuesday's shooting, teachers said.
Early Learning Center Principal Shelly Holderby said that when teachers heard about the shooting, "there was a lot of praying, a lot of crying."
"I was shocked, just shocked in my mind," said pre-kindergarten assistant Robbie Ayers. "I just couldn't wrap my head around it."
She said the three sisters were always together, often arm-in-arm.
"They would come in every morning, all three of them for breakfast," Ayers said. "And they would come in with these big huge smiles on their faces. The oldest one, Seranitee, would make sure they'd get their stuff and go to their tables. And they would holler at each other, 'Hey! Hi!'"
Ayers said she always praised the girls' hairdos.
"They had the biggest smiles, always. And they loved that we'd make a big deal out of that hair," she said.
Harmony's class gave her a birthday party last fall, she said.
"We made her feel like a princess," Ayers said, shedding tears. "Every one of us pitched in, and we went and bought her cupcakes and balloons."
Pre-kindergarten teacher Jana Thornbrugh said Harmony "never stopped smiling that day."
Kindergarten teacher Nikki Long said Nevaeh — Heaven spelled backwards — never walked down the hall.
"She skipped," Long said. "Nevaeh was always the pleaser. Everybody would be sitting at their desk and she'd be cleaning."
Sifers and Holderby recalled how Que'dynce used to watch over his sisters.
"He would make sure they got to their class," Holderby said.
And all the children loved being at school. Holderby said she has no doubt that the children felt safe and loved.
The educators agreed the children were good, conscientious students, interested in their learning.
Sifers said Brittany Anderson wanted the best for Que'dynce at school.
"She was always willing to meet with us and was helpful in things we did for him when he was at the IES," Sifers said.
Sifers said Que'dynce's teacher reached out to her students' parents after the shooting.
"They had hard conversations with their children," she said, adding that the class had a celebration of the boy's life the following day.
A letter was sent to Early Learning Center parents of children in the Harmony's and Nevaeh's classes, Holderby said. "We felt it was the parents' place to have those conversations."
Thornbrugh said counselors from CREOKS are available if the children need to talk.
