At its regular meeting Monday, Fort Gibson Utilities Authority approved the following:
• Minutes of the Regular Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson Utilities Authority on Feb. 22.
• Minutes of the Special Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson Utilities Authority on March 1.
• Payroll paid on Feb. 26, 2021, in the amount of $47,079.18
• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid March 12, 2021, in the estimated amount of $45,000.
• Payment of claims for all departments.
• Retirement of Deborah Livesay.
At its regular meeting Monday, the Fort Gibson Board of Trustees approved the following:
• Minutes of the Regular Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on Feb. 22.
• Payroll paid on Feb. 26, in the amount of $60,560.18
• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid March 12, 2021 in the estimated amount of $60,000.
• Payment of claims for all departments.
• Budget Amendment #16 for Development Authority for $152,400.
• Budget Amendment #17 for Town of Fort Gibson Sales Tax General Budget for $100,000.
• Budget Amendment #18 for Town Street and Alley Sales Tax Budget for $25,000.
• Budget Amendment #19 for Town Use Tax Budget for $130,000.
• Budget Amendment #20 for Town 1.25% Sales Tax for $25,000.
• Purchase of real property in accordance with Title 25, Oklahoma Statute§ 307. B.3.
• Tabling action on ORDINANCE No. 2021-001, AN ORDINANCE AMENDING TITLE 9, PUBLIC UTILITIES, CHAPTER 3, WATER USE AND SERVICE.
