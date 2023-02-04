FORT GIBSON — A proposed $7 million bond issue includes additions and updates throughout Fort Gibson schools.
Voters within the district will decide on two propositions in the Feb. 14 election.
• Proposition 1 calls for $6.4 million for various capital needs, including four new elementary classrooms, renovations and repair to the football stadium and track, renovations to the high school auditorium and lobby, new playground equipment.
• Proposition 2 calls for $600,000 to go for new school buses.
Additional classrooms are the most pressing need, school officials say.
"Between the two elementaries, we don't have a single open classroom," Intermediate Elementary Principal Andrea Sifers said. "Fort Gibson is growing, so it would be nice to be able to spread out a little bit and have a safe space to use as we see fit as the time comes."
School Superintendent Scott Farmer said the bond issue would pay for four classrooms to be built at the Jere Gibson multipurpose building connecting the Intermediate Elementary with the Early Learning Center.
The bond issue also would fund an elevator because the classrooms would be built on the second floor.
"We can put classrooms upstairs, which would ease the pressure at ELC and IES," Farmer said. "There would be restrooms upstairs and four classrooms."
Funds also will help upgrade playgrounds, especially at the ELC. Farmer said COVID-19 stimulus funds replaced some equipment.
"We still have some more we want to do to make it a safe environment for our kids," he said. "We're going to finish out replacing our playgrounds.
Needs at other facilities include new stage lighting and lobby upgrades for the high school auditorium.
"The lighting in that facility, which is extremely expensive, has become dilapidated," Farmer said. "We're looking to upgrade our theater lighting to make it more compatible to today's technology and today's productions."
The district also needs to replace turf at the softball field and football stadium, Farmer said.
"Our turf is 10 years old, so it's time to replace that. It's at the end of life," he said, adding that the stadium's track needs resurfacing.
Also included are heat and air units, security cameras, parking lot and road repair, roof repair and replacement and improved energy management.
"Every building and every program will benefit," Farmer said. "We have been blessed with good buildings that were built some time ago. We don't have a need to build new infrastructure."
The bond issue includes more security cameras and secure doors.
"And some cyber-security, which has become more of a need," Farmer said. "We will be working to buy the infrastructure and the network we need to content filter and manage our 1-to-1 devices when we deploy those to our kids."
Farmer said bond issue passage could increase the tax rate by "pennies." He said average millage would increase by 0.37 mills.
"For a $100,000 home, increase would be about $3 a month," he said. "And that could fluctuate. Our goal is for that number to go down as our valuation increases."
He said tax levies and rates would stay "relatively close to what they've been for the past 20 years."
Both bond issues are for five years.
"Then we will go back to the voters in five years to see what we need," Farmer said. "Space is going to be an issue as we move forward."
Sifers said classrooms are not at capacity, "but, if we don't have space soon, it could get that way."
If you go
WHAT: Public meeting about school bond issue.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Thursday.
WHERE: Fort Gibson High School auditorium.
KEY DATES
• Early voting, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
• Election day, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 14.
