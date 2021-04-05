Hundreds of youngsters scurried to find Easter eggs on Fort Gibson's soccer fields Saturday.
Fort Gibson Chamber of Commerce hosted the hunt at the Refresco Whitlock Sports Complex south of Fort Gibson.
"A lot of parents that I talked to were very excited that we were able to have it this year," said Fort Gibson Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kim Martin.
Concern in the early part of the COVID-19 pandemic prompted the 2020 hunt to be canceled.
Martin said 6,000 plastic eggs were distributed into five sections, with 1,200 in each section.
"They were all claimed, and we had one prize egg in each section and they were all claimed," she said. "The kids were very excited to get the prize with their prize egg. It was an Easter basket or Easter Bunny stuffed with prizes. And I think everybody was excited to see the Easter Bunny and get pictures with him."
Martin said the Chamber didn't do a headcount on the exact number, "but there were quite a few people there."
"I was very happy," she said.
The chamber's next community event will be the monthly Centennial Park Market and Craft Fair on April 24.
Martin said she "couldn't have asked for a better crowd" than the one that showed up on March 26.
"There were so many people there who were having a great time," she said.
You can watch
To see a video of the Fort Gibson Easter egg hunt, go to https://www.facebook.com/FortGibsonChamberOfCommerce/videos/1152155395205864
