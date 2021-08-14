Elementary teacher Melody Cranford said she worries about a state law prohibiting teachers from teaching that a person should feel anguish or guilt because of race or sex.
"If it is uncomfortable for an African American student who realizes at the time ‘this happened to my ancestors, they laid on a boat like this.’ How do I measure that anguish,” Cranford asked. "How do you walk in a classroom and determine, standing at the back of a classroom, that I deal with that anguish in that classroom, whether it is justifiable for me to stand before the school board and be punished for what I do as a highly qualified educator in that moment."
Cranford, who will teach fifth grade at New Tech at Cherokee Elementary, posed that issue Thursday night during the forum "Critical Race Theory: What it is; What it isn't and what's all the fuss about."
The panel discussion, sponsored by the NAACP Muskogee Branch, dealt with the academic concept Critical Race Theory. According to Education Weekly, Critical Race Theory's core idea is that race is a social construct and that racism is not just a product of individual bias, but also is embedded in legal systems and policy.
Dewayne Dickens, Tulsa Community College director of diversity, equity and inclusion, said critical race theory looks at how groups of people are unfairly treated by systems.
"It's not to condemn anyone for what has happened historically, it’s to attempt to look at history, look at actual outcomes and understand that the outcomes are based on race," he said.
However, much of Thursday's discussion focused on HB 1775, a new state law that forbids schools or teachers from requiring or teaching such concepts as one race or sex being inherently superior to another, that an individual of one race or sex is inherently racist or sexist, or that anyone should feel any form of psychological distress because of race or sex."
Panelist Diane Walker, who teaches history at the 8th and 9th Grade Center, said she does not feel censored by HB 1775.
“It will not affect me, because I am going to teach the Oklahoma State Standards,” Walker said. "I am going to teach the Tulsa Race Massacre. I am going to teach the Black townships I teach in Oklahoma History.... If I’m teaching U.S. history, I’m going to teach slavery. I’m going to teach Civil War. I’m going to teach the Indian Removal Act. I’m going to teach all those things, as well as why Irish people came here."
Walker said she teaches students to deal with hard questions, including dealing with why something happens.
"If I offend someone, I’m sorry now," she said. "If It’s causing you to think, that’s my purpose."
Moderator Valerie Ragsdale Aldridge, who also teaches in the Rougher Elementary Intervention Program, said the bill concerns educators "especially educators of color."
"We feel targeted, we feel marginalized. Even though we feel organized in our teachers union across the state," she said. "This feels like a step backward."
She said the bill could put Oklahoma schools on a "slippery slope."
"We're just north of Texas, where the Senate voted to delete Martin Luther King and All Native American history from the curriculum. I don't want this to be the start of something."
According to The Texas Tribune, the Texas Senate passed a bill earlier this year that would "strip out upcoming requirements that students learn white supremacy is 'morally wrong' and study particular writings by women and people of color."
State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton and State Rep. Avery Frix told the panel they voted for HB 1775.
"There was nothing in there that I can't vote for," Pemberton said. "It was set up to level the playing field so that everyone is treated with respect and everyone is treated without bias and discrimination and that we all try to come together."
Frix said he showed the bill to several teachers and school superintendents in his district.
"They said, 'we're not doing those things anyway, so i don't think we'd have an issue with that,'" Frix said.
Muskogee Public Schools Superintendent Jarod Mendenhall said he didn't see anything in the legislation that would make him fire or punish a teacher for talking about race.
"How can you have a conversation about history and not talk about race," he asked. "Some teachers will teach that in a way that will appeal to emotion. I can't fire a teacher for teaching what actually happened in history."
Racial issues also come up in other subjects, such as English, he said, using the novel "To Kill a Mockingbird" as an example.
"How can you read that story and talk about what happens in that story without talking about race," Mendenhall said.
Cranford said she also is concerned about how HB 1775 deals with gender, including students dealing with such issues.
"We are sworn to teach all students — that is to say a boy in a dress or a girl in a tuxedo," she said. "I believe that's going to be censored. There's going to be notes that's got to be sent home. That is what our school board is going to look into. That is the fear of educators."
For more info:
• To view Oklahoma HB 1775, go to https://legiscan.com/OK/text/HB1775/id/2387002
• To view Texas SB 3. go to https://legiscan.com/TX/text/SB3/id/2425091
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.