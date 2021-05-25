Four added to Intermediate Elementary School Hall of Fame

Four top students have earned spots in the Intermediate Elementary School Hall of Fame.
The Hall of Fame is reserved for those students who have demonstrated integrity and achievement through educational endeavors, model citizenship and behavior, and evidence of high character while attending Intermediate Elementary. As a result of their exceptional impact on the campus community, these student leaders distinguish themselves from many other outstanding students. Students are nominated by their classroom teacher. Those selected through nomination will be voted upon by the teachers and staff of Intermediate Elementary. The top students will be placed in the Hall of Fame.
