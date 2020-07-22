Northeastern State University recently announced the 2020 President’s Model the Way award.
Each year, two faculty and two staff members are chosen from peer nominations to receive the President's Model the Way award, which recognizes those who place service above self, work with tireless effort, promote the mission of the university, and create a sense of community and collegiality.
The 2020 Model the Way honorees are: Dr. Julia Kwok, professor of finance; Sarah Whittle, instructor of general library; Michael Jefferson, groundskeeper; Jerol Skinner, director of Center for Teaching & Learning.
These four individuals will be recognized over the next year with their photos and bios being displayed in the Administration Building and will receive a $1,000 check as a monetary award.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.