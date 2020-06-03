Four local schools certified for Promising Practices

Four Muskogee Public Schools were certified by Character.org for their Promising Practices that foster character development in children and teens, according to a news release.
Muskogee Early Childhood Center, Tony Goetz Elementary, Whittier Elementary, and Sadler Arts Academy were among the 246 certified Promising Practices in schools and organizations across the country.
“We are extremely proud to recognize the schools and organizations that have developed and implemented a Promising Practice,” said Dr. Arthur Schwartz, president of Character.org. “Each of these programs and initiatives have demonstrated significant impact and strongly align with the principles that help schools and organizations cultivate a culture of character.”
