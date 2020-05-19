Four area teens received $1,000 Operation Round Up scholarships from East Central Electric.
Hannah Taber of Haskell plans to attend Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology, then attend Northeastern State University to pursue a degree in physical therapy.
Nathan Faulk, a Muskogee home-schooled student, plans to attend Connors State College, then transfer to Oklahoma State University to pursue a degree in business management. He seeks to obtain a journeyman electrician's license as well as a contractor's license.
Ashton York of Oktaha plans to major in computer science at the University of Arkansas. She has been selected for the percussion section of the Razorback Marching Band. She hopes to become a software developer.
Briley Berry of Porum plans to attend Connors State College and study to be a park ranger.
Operation Round Up is a foundation through East Central Electric. Members choose to round their electric bill up to the nearest dollar and those funds go towards Operation Round Up. The foundation awards a $1,000 scholarship to a senior at 40 different schools. Applicants must meet certain requirements and also complete the application and questions to submit. Answers are scored by the Operation Round Up board, and a winner is selected from each school.
