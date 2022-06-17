Four receive NSU 2022 President’s Model the Way Award

Four Northeastern State University employees’ service to the institution was formally recognized as they were chosen recipients of the 2022 President’s Model the Way Award.
Every year, NSU honors two faculty and two staff members for their service, efforts to promote NSU’s mission and sense of community and collegiality among their fellow employees. Recipients were recognized during the Employee Recognition event in April.
The 2022 President’s Model the Way faculty honorees are Dr. Ingrid Massey and Dr. Spence Pilcher.
Massey teaches graduate courses for students enrolled in the reading master’s program on the NSU Broken Arrow campus. She has made students her number one priority, ensuring they feel supported and see their part in the NSU community. Massey was also chosen Graduate Advisor of the Year in 2021 for her service to students.
Pilcher has served the Department of Natural Sciences at NSU for the last three years. He has shown a true dedication to his colleagues and the betterment of the university through his dedication to students, research and endless service.
The 2022 President’s Model the Way staff honorees are Dr. Sheila Self and Lois Buttress.
Self serves as NSU’s assistant vice president of Student Affairs and dean of Students. During the trying times of COVID-19, Self created the reporting page while continuing to work with students to ensure they have the best college experience possible.
Buttress serves in the College of Education as the coordinator of Teacher Certification for the Teacher Graduate Mentor Program. She uses her role to guide and aid students on their journeys in the field of education at all levels.
Each honoree receives a $1,000 check from the NSU Foundation and will have their names, photos and bios displayed on a plaque in the Administration Building on the Tahlequah campus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.