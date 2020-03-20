Area school districts are working to ensure students get nutritious meals for as long as schools are closed after spring break.
The Oklahoma Board of Education has asked all public schools to cease operations through April 6 out of concern for spreading COVID-19.
Starting Monday, area districts will offer places where students can pick up school lunches. They include Muskogee, Hilldale, Fort Gibson, Oktaha and Haskell.
The schools are following the lead of schools in other parts of the United States that already serve to-go lunches.
Muskogee School Superintendent Dr. Jarod Mendenhall said child nutrition was his biggest concern about the school closure.
"I don't want children to go without nutritious meals," Mendenhall said. "We provided an opportunity for all of our kids — actually, all students in our community 18 years and younger, even if they're not a student in Muskogee — to receive a meal."
Mendenhall said school breakfasts and lunches will be available at four sites on a "grab and go" basis.
"We will not provide an area for them to sit down and mingle and sit at a table," he said. "They will actually be given a lunch and breakfast."
He said he recommends families stay in their vehicles while picking up the meals.
Breakfasts will be served from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and lunches will be served from 11:30 to 1 p.m. on school days. Pick-ups will be available at Muskogee High, Pershing Elementary, Irving Elementary and New Tech at Cherokee Elementary.
Mendenhall said those sites were chosen because they are in four quadrants in the district.
"We also feel there are areas in the communities that can actually pack some of these and take them out," he said.
Meals also will be taken to Riverside Mobile Home Park and the following Muskogee Housing Authority facilities: Port City Acres, Whispering Pines, and Green Country Village, Mendenhall said.
"I know this is not perfect," Mendenhall said. "We had to make decisions on how to pick locations that will serve the entire district."
Fort Gibson Schools will offer lunch pick-up locations at First Baptist Church of Fort Gibson and at the high school/middle school cafeteria.
Superintendent Scott Farmer said students will not eat at those locations.
"We are trying to continue with CDC recommendations to limit crowd size," Farmer said. "We're asking people to come in, the sacks will be ready to go, we will get them out to the car and get people on their way."
Farmer said cafeteria workers will report Sunday afternoon to start preparing Monday meals.
"Right now, it's just lunch for those two weeks," Farmer said. "If there are additional school closures after that period, we will evaluate what our patrons' needs are."
Starting Monday, Oktaha Public Schools will deliver prepackaged meals to each student on its bus routes, according to a district letter to parents. There also will be pick-up sites behind the school cafeteria and at the Bulldog Express in Wainwright.
School lunch pickups
MUSKOGEE PUBLIC SCHOOLS, pick-up only.
Breakfast, 7:30 to 8:30 a.m.; lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Muskogee High School, 3200 E. Shawnee Bypass.
• New Tech at Cherokee Elementary, 2400 Estelle Ave.
• Pershing Elementary, 301 N. 54th St.
• Irving Elementary, 100 N. J St.
FORT GIBSON
Lunch pick-up, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
• First Baptist Church, 304 E. Hickory St.
• High school/middle school cafeteria.
HILLDALE, drive-through pick-up only.
• Hilldale Elementary School, 313 E. Peak Blvd.
• Oasis Community Church, 800 W. Peak Blvd.
• Eastside Community Church, 500 E. Peak Blvd.
• New Hope Assembly of God, 110 W. 58th St. S.
HASKELL
Grab and go meals, 9 to 10 a.m.
• Bus 2, Baptist Church in Stone Bluff.
• Bus 3, Assembly of God Church, Haskell.
• Bus 4, Taff Gazebo.
• Bus 6, Haskell Family Dollar.
• Bus 7, Bended Knee Cowboy Church. (toward Boynton)
• Bus 8, Freewill Baptist Church in Haskell.
• Bus 9, East side of Local Flavor.
