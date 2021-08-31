Grant provides new opportunities to Checotah students

CHECOTAH — Checotah students can get help tutoring while learning drama, gaming and dance through before- and after-school programs.
Checotah received a $237,932 grant through the 21st Century Community Learning Center, a federal education program.
"We are very excited about the opportunity to serve the students and give them opportunities they wouldn't have without the grant," said Tiffany Hurt, director of the Checotah High School and Middle School 21st Century program.
The Oklahoma Department of Education announced on Monday that Checotah was one of 20 Oklahoma school districts and programs to receive the grants, which total $5.25 million.
Hurt said the program began Monday at Checotah with 50 in the middle school and 20 in the high school.
"Those numbers will grow significantly as we go through," said Checotah School Superintendent Monte Madewell. "We've got a real active robotics team at the high school."
Programs run from 7 to 8 each morning and feature breakfasts.
Afternoon sessions, 3:15 to 5:30, include dinner and a snack.
"We have different clubs were offering," Hurt said, listing robotics, fitness, e-gaming, recreation, drama, pom team, and drum line among the clubs.
"They're going to change periodically," she said. "Drama will not change all of first semester, because they're going to have a play. But each month we'll have something new to offer."
Students are learning sports photography first semester.
"They're going to learn to make action shots and videos," Hurt said. "Second semester, we're going to do family, take pictures of individuals, maybe some scenery."
Hurt said she gauged student interest with a survey at the end of last year. She also asked teachers what they could offer.
Madewell said Checotah has a 21st Century program at the elementary and intermediate schools.
Hurt said the programs offer students opportunities for extra meals and snacks.
"We're reaching kids who have not found — maybe they're not interested in the things the school has to offer, so we're offering them other things," she said.
College representatives will be invited to visit the high school programs, she said.
"We're going to teach them resume skills. We're going to teach them interviewing skills," she said. "Just opening up different avenues that maybe they hadn't thought of before."
There also will be homework assistance and ACT assessment preparation.
According to an Oklahoma State Department of Education media release, the grants are geared to help helps students meet state and local academic performance standards, particularly in high-poverty areas and low-performing schools.
“Schools and community partners are coming together to address learning gaps created because of disruptions to instruction during the pandemic,” State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister said in the news release. “These grant recipients are dedicated to serving students beyond the school day with activities that keep young minds and bodies engaged.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.