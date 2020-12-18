NASCAR racer Jimmie Johnson is helping get books into the homes of Muskogee school children.
Muskogee Public Schools librarians received a $54,455 Champions Grant from the Jimmie Johnson Foundation to fund book distribution for children.
"Librarians have had three or four book giveaways every year," said New Tech at Cherokee Elementary librarian Gina Batie, who wrote the grant application. "Most of the books had been donated out of Feed the Children Teacher Store out of Oklahoma City. But we always have to borrow the supplies to host the book giveaways. We don't have folding tables. We don't have any kind of sound system where anyone can hear us. We pitched together to buy a banner."
The grant will allow librarians to spend $50,000 for new books and the remaining money for supplies, Batie said.
She said the books will help students build their home libraries.
"It's absolutely essential," Batie said. "Research shows that whenever students have access to books at home, it has significant impact on their academic achievement. Children who grow up in homes with 20 books get three years more schooling than children with no books in their homes."
Batie said 61 percent of low-income families "have no books in their homes at all."
"So, it's essential we get as many books as we can for children to keep in their homes," she said.
The “Racing to Build Home Libraries” grant will allow MPS librarians to provide children of all ages with books to build their home libraries through book giveaways.
Muskogee High School Librarian Jennifer Kilgore said librarians have given books away at such events as Muskogee Farmers Market and downtown Muskogee's annual Halloween event.
Champions Grants are awarded each year to public and charter schools in Jimmie Johnson's hometown near San Diego and El Cajon, California, in wife Sandra Johnson's hometown of Muskogee and where the couple lives in North Carolina.
