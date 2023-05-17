Dominoes, board games and puzzles mean more than fun for Hilldale Elementary librarian Janie Riddle.
"They're skill building and problem solving," she said.
Riddle bought a variety of table games with money she received from the Hilldale Education Foundation.
Foundation representatives awarded 10 grants, totaling a little more than $5,700, last Thursday.
"We had some interesting ones this year, different from the ones before," Hilldale Education President Mandi Butler said. "Anything STEAM was great."
STEAM focuses on Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math. Elementary STEAM teacher Stacy McFarland received a grant to buy Legos for her class.
Riddle said new board games include chess, checkers, Jenga and the Arab strategy game Mancala.
"I came to realize this year, after working with some students, they can do lots of things on the computer, but they never played checkers or developed that kind of problem solving skill," she said, adding that fifth-graders had a chess tournament Tuesday morning.
Elementary Principal Patty Bilyard said she appreciates grants her teacher received.
"Anything hands-on is great for kids in this day and age," she said. "We all have different learning styles."
Middle School physical education teacher Levi Walker had the most creative grant title, Butler said.
"He named his Bike Tyson, and it was bikes for his PE class, exercise bikes, " Butler said. "He also requested dodge balls, but it was creative and just trying to get the kids more active."
Walker said he bought four new stationary bikes in which the rider moves his arms back and forth while pedaling to get a fan moving.
"I got another grant from Donors Choose and I got a couple of exercise bikes and the kids really enjoyed them," he said. "Then this thing came up, so I got four more, total of six."
He said he plans to use the bikes for circuit training.
"And on days kids don't want to participate, then I'll let them, but they'll have to ride the bike," Walker said.
Elementary P.E. teacher Damon Beckers also used his grant money for Rhino Balls, which are softer than regular dodge balls.
"That way, when we do some catching, learning how to catch with our hands, they don't get as afraid," Beckers said. "When they get hit with a ball, it's not going to hurt. They're not the old style dodge balls we had when we were kids."
Rhino Balls are more durable than Nerf balls, he said.
The grants also paid for a variety of new calculators at the high school.
Butler said the Foundation had a variety of fund-raisers each year.
"We raised over $18,000 at our dueling pianos event this year," she said. "Seeing as we are a newer foundation, we allocate our money into three different areas — teacher grants, special projects and endowment. We are trying to build for he future longevity of the foundation."
Hilldale Education Foundation Grants
High School
• Danny Stone — Calculators for direct instruction and resource periods.
• Tammy Stone — Scientific calculators.
• Joanna Billups — Graphing calculators.
Middle School
• Michael Carney — Calculators for special education.
• Levi Walker — Exercise bikes and dodge balls.
Elementary
• Janie Riddle — Board games and puzzles.
• Stacy McFarland — Legos for STEM class.
• Jamie Triplett — Japanese-type printing stamps
• Damon Beckers — Dodge balls for physical education.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.