Grants will help fill gaps

Area school officials say they plan to use state grant money to improve technology and connectivity, as well as primary grade learning.
The Oklahoma Department of Education and Gov. Kevin Stitt awarded a total of $16 million in Incentive Grants to 150 Oklahoma school districts Wednesday. The grants include $8 million from the OSDE's Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund and $8 million from the Governor's Emergency Education Relief Fund. Both funds are components of the federal Coronavirus, Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
Thirteen area districts received grants.
Muskogee Public Schools received $265,221. Steve Braun, MPS communications and marketing director, said part of the grant will go for a virtual leaning program, Schoology. The learning management system links to the districts online student information system, PowerSchool.
Another grant-funded program, Edmentum, can help students with credit recovery and virtual classroom learning, Braun said.
The grant will fund training to help reading in kindergarten through fifth grade, he said.
Money also will fund technology supplies, as well as Wi-Fi on school buses, which could help students living on the district outskirts, he said.
"We could take some of these buses out to some of those areas and park them, leave them there with the Wi-Fi on," Braun said.
Hilldale Superintendent Erik Puckett said the district will use part of its $200,000 for extra Chromebooks and iPads. He said the school will provide computers to every student in the district this year.
"It also will allow us to have a Chromebook for every staff member," he said.
Another part of the grant will go toward an online mental health component to help evaluate students "even if we have to do distance learning," Puckett said.
"We lost a lot of those hands-on, daily interactions with kids, making sure they're just healthy mentally and that someone's there to check on them and love them," Puckett said.
He said the district hopes to use grant money to hire another reading specialist.
"Someone to help bridge the gap we know that's been created since we haven't been in school," he said.
Hilldale's grant also will fund more custodians, safety equipment and cleaning supplies, Puckett said.
Oktaha will spend its $100,000 grant for more Chromebooks and improved connectivity, said Oktaha Superintendent Jerry Needham.
Another part of the grant will go for hotspots in areas with poor internet access.
"We will identify those and try to provide hotspots, whether that be mobile hotspots we put in a bus or hotspots we locate in churches or certain areas," he said. "We haven't made those contacts yet. But our plan is to locate facilities we can put hotspots in."
Needham said about 84 percent of the district has good internet access. East Central Electric Coop is helping the community get high speed internet, he said.
Incentive grant allocations
MUSKOGEE: $265,221.
BRAGGS: $48,421.
BRIGGS: $50,000.
EUFAULA: $149,000.
HILLDALE: $200,000.
OKTAHA: $100,000.
PEGGS: $40,640.
PORTER CONSOLIDATED: $76,268.
PORUM: $50,000.
SHADY GROVE: $45,600.
TAHLEQUAH: $300,000.
TENKILLER: $41,575.
WEBBERS FALLS: $37,508.
Source: Oklahoma Department of Education
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.