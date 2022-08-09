As an OSU Muskogee County Extension Nutrition Education assistant, Timothy Gray likes to get out and meet people.
"I don't like to be stuck in a classroom, but I like to be out to where I can help people," Gray said. "I like helping people, help teach them something they may not know."
A 2016 Muskogee High School graduate, Gray has been at the OSU extension office for about six weeks. He's taught classes at extension summer programs and has shared information at such gatherings as Muskogee Farmers Market.
Through the Extension's Community Nutrition Education Program, Gray offers learning experiences for youth and adults.
In the adult and family program, lessons are designed to meet individual needs. Programs run eight to 21 lessons, and graduates get a cookbook.
The youth programs are available during or after school and in summer.
Gray said he wants to help people eat better.
"I'll be taking clients to teach them how to better prepare their food and eat healthier on a budget," he said.
He particularly will teach about the Fresh Start program.
"It talks about having a healthier plate, planning meals, how to shop for value," he said. "We'll teach them how to read a food label. How to make better drink choices, how to move more, get people to move a little bit."
He said he would like to visit schools to teach students about the five food groups: dairy, protein, vegetables, grains and fruits.
"Kind of what they should eat and what they should cut back on," he said. "Try to get the younger ages to start learning it now, so when they get older, it starts becoming a habit."
He said he's learned a few things over the past few weeks. For example, he said he's learned more about why people should focus on including items from all five food groups.
"I knew about all the different minerals and vitamins, but I never realized what every one of them have," he said. "You get your vitamins and minerals from everything, not just one thing. It goes on the plate with each other."
He said he tries to eat healthy.
"Usually, on my plate I eat vegetables, some kind of whole grain pasta, that's my favorite — whole grain pasta with broccoli," he said. "I try to eat an apple with it to make it healthy."
