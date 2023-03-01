Green Country Jazz Festival begins Sunday

The annual Green Country Jazz Festival is set to return this month.
The festival will begin 8 p.m. Sunday with the Judges Jam in the NSU Jazz Lab located in downtown Tahlequah.
Grammy-nominated musician Miguel Zenón will perform alongside Mike Cameron, a visiting professor of jazz studies at Northeastern State University, and three judges from Oklahoma City. The three judges are guitarist Mitch Bell, bassist Rei Bowen and drummer Dave Bowen.
The festival continues all day on Monday in the Center for the Performing Arts. High school performances begin at 9 a.m. Organizers expect 15 area high school bands to participate for different awards including “Best Ensemble” and “Outstanding Soloist.”
The festival will conclude with a final concert featuring Zenón and the NSU Jazz Ensemble will take place at 7 p.m. Monday.
Zenón is also a recipient of a Guggenheim Fellowship and a MacArthur Fellowship “Genius Grant.” He is best known for his unique compositional synthesis of modern jazz with folk music from his native home of Puerto Rico. Zenón will be performing music from his 15 albums at the festival.
Tickets for the 56th annual Green Country Jazz Festival are $5 for groups of 12 or more, $5 for students and seniors, $10 for general admission.
The Green Country Jazz Festival began in 1967 and has since brought many world-renowned artists to the Tahlequah area. It is one of the country’s longest-running jazz festivals.
