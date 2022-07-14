As she loaded a walker and a kitty carrier into an SUV on Wednesday, Patricia Gaines said she was grateful to have a place to stay for a while.
Gaines was among dozens displaced by a Saturday fire, and resulting smoke and water damage, at the Greenleaf Apartments on South York Street. She spent the past three nights at a Red Cross shelter set up at Muskogee Civic Center. Wednesday afternoon, she and one of her cats were taken to an area motel.
"She had just had surgery when we had the fire, and she's got stitches in her belly, but she's healing up good," Gaines said, referring to the cat in the carrier. "She's just tired and she's frustrated like the rest of us is."
Forty of the apartment complex's 120 residents went to the civic center shelter on Saturday. By Wednesday, all 40 had found at least a temporary place to stay, according to the Red Cross.
A woman whose body was found Tuesday at the apartment complex remains unidentified, Deputy Muskogee Police Chief Chad Farmer said. He said fingerprints were sent to the FBI for identification.
County Assessor Ron Dean, who helped at shelter, said on Wednesday that all the displaced residents are transitioning to temporary housing.
"Red Cross has accomplished a great deal on making contact, finding out the immediate needs, making provisions and issuing cards for immediate funds to everyone," Dean said. "I can tell you that Ki Bois and the state have stepped forward to assist with temporary housing."
Displaced residents packed bags with whatever clothing and other items they had, then carried them out of the civic center to awaiting vehicles. Agencies including Ki Bois Community Action provided transportation. Dean drove Gaines to a hotel.
"If they do not have a family member or friend or someone to stay with until they have an apartment ready for them, then they will be put up in motels," he said shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday. "We have already transferred 20 people today to local motels, where they will be able to stay for two weeks as needed until an apartment is available."
Muskogee Housing Authority and Fair Haven senior apartments have been working with local agencies such as Green Country Behavioral Health to help survivors apply for housing and funds.
"Some are able to get into apartments this week, some apartments are still being remodeled or painted or prepped," Dean said.
The Red Cross will be at the civic center through 4 p.m. Thursday to help Greenleaf residents get the help they need to recover. After that, staff will be available at the office at 566 N. Sixth St., through next week to help people affected by the fire. Help also is available 24/7 by calling 1-800 RED CROSS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.