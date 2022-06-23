Junior Achievement, a program that promotes economic life skills programs for students held a decorated bowling pin contest as part of its annual Circus Bowl fund raiser. The Circus Bowl, held in April, raised $10,000 for Junior Achievement.
Griffin receives JA Bowling Pin trophy
