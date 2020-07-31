Group to distribute masks to educators

Professional Oklahoma Educators (POE) announced that the organization will distribute more than 20,000 masks to its members statewide as they prepare to go back to school.
In a survey of POE membership, nearly half of 1,433 respondents said their school district will provide staff with masks, face shields and/or other personal protective equipment (PPE).
“With PPE in high demand, this is one way our organization can help teachers safely return to the classroom,” said Ginger Tinney, executive director of POE.
