Groups come together for fun youth event

Five-year-old Eion Applegate took pride in what he painted Thursday afternoon at Play in the Mall.
"I'm going to wait till after it dries and paint it outside," he said, adding that he's painting an alligator "and then a building."
Eion and his 3-year old brother, Wyit, joined hundreds of children laughing it up at Arrowhead Mall's food court during Play in the Mall, presented by Youth Volunteer Corps of Muskogee, OSU Adair and Muskogee High Obesity Program, Muskogee Public Library and other programs.
"We had probably, at least 100 kids. When we first opened up, all we could see was children running, smiling and having a good time," said YVC Director Leslie Hamil.
"I'm having wonderful fun," Eion said after showing his painting to a bystander. "Actually 158 percent fun."
The boys' mother, Kasey Applegate, said they were playing at the Monkey Zone indoor playground at the mall on Thursday.
"Somebody told us they were having this over here, so we decided to stop by," Applegate said.
Hamil said YVC and other agencies were pondering something for children to do during spring break.
"And not knowing what the weather was going to be, I thought, 'Let's call the mall', and they're like 'absolutely,'" So we just brought things for kids to do, for free, so they'd have something to do on Spring Break."
Those kids found plenty of things to do. There were tables where children could paint, color and get tattoo stickers. They also got free books from the Muskogee Public Library table.
MPL Branch Manager Jane Holt said, "We've been giving books away like mad."
Library Youth Services Coordinator Jennifer Fuller said they gave away more than 300 items, including "40 bags of books that had a little puppet or toy in them."
Children also got involved with big checker games, ring tosses, hopscotch and other floor activities.
Lucille Ledbetter and Ashlyn Goad of YVC set up a zig-zag path that encouraged youngsters to do something at each turn: Hop, fist bump a friend, do four jumping jacks.
"Our volunteers made all the signs and we taped them on the floor," Ashlyn said.
Lucille said she had fun as well.
"I just like seeing other people have fun, and I feel like I'm doing something to make people happy," Lucille said.
Leo Perez, extension educator with OSU Extension's HOP showed children a different way to eat kiwi fruit They cut the green fruit into shamrocks.
"They get to taste it, so we get to expose them to some tropical fruit," Perez said. "We put out some nutrition facts for them and introduce them to new fruits."YVC is planning four more Play in the Mall events this summer — two in June, two in July. She said she plans to coordinate the events with Muskogee STEAM Center, which has a place at the mall.
