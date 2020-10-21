Cross Country teams from Connors State College and Muskogee High School seek to raise money to help stem domestic violence.
The teams are seeking pledges to help Women in Safe Home (WISH), which offers shelter for victims of domestic violence, rape and sexual assault.
WISH fundraising is down by $25,000 because major fundraisers, including Mudstock and Flavors of Muskogee, were canceled because of COVID, said Sissy Carden, assistant WISH director.
Ten members of Connors State College's cross country team will relay from the CSC Warner campus, and 15 MHS runners will run from the high school to the Civic Center. The teams will join in an annual Walk in Her Shoes domestic violence awareness ceremony at noon.
Walk in Her Shoes involves a 11:30 a.m. walk from the Muskogee County Courthouse to the Muskogee Civic Center. The noon ceremony will include proclamations and speeches, as well as awards from the walk.
WISH also lost a total of $40,000 from several federal grants, Carden said. Many of the grants had to be matched with 25 percent local money, she said.
"This year is going to be tough, and next year is going to be tougher," she said, adding that this year's budget is about $500,000.
WISH has seen an increase in the number of violent cases this year, Carden said.
"The problem is that the people who are laid off work are staying home," she said, adding that victims are not able to call WISH because the perpetrator is at home.
"We end up getting calls from people who are hurt worse," she said. "And we're seeing a huge increase in rapes, seven in one week."
She said WISH worked two rapes in one night last week.
"We're wanting to do what we can to make domestic violence awareness a little bit bigger each year," said Connors Dean of Students Mike Jackson, also chairman of the WISH Board.
He said donors can pledge any amount per mile.
"We have some offices and businesses and individuals pledging $5, $10 a mile," Jackson said. "Others are giving $20, a dollar a mile."
Connors and MHS will welcome pledges and donations after Thursday's relay.
"We'd like to know by the middle of next week how much we were able to raise," Jackson said. "We'll continue to take money."
Jackson said he hopes Connors can raise $10,000.
"We have a group out of Muskogee agree to match up to $3,000," he said. "We sure would like to raise as much as we can, 2020 has been an awful year as far as fundraisers are concerned."
Each Connors runner will run two to three miles, then another Connors runner will take the next few miles, and so on up to Muskogee, Jackson said. He said it's a total of 20 miles.
"The last mile, they'll probably all run in together," he said. "We're getting a lot of community support."
The race gives Connors' team a chance to run, cross country coach Korey Keith said.
"We've been training since August, but due to COVID, our cross country season got canceled," Keith said. "This gave our kids something to look forward to, even though it was kind of a down for them because the season was canceled."
MHS team member Blake Simmons said the team will run the entire five miles from MHS to the Civic Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.