Area teachers need help stocking their classrooms with school supplies or cleaning supplies.
“The teachers and I appreciate any additional supplies that can be donated,” Creek Elementary Principal Andrea Sagely said. “It frees up our instructional money to be able to purchase other, bigger items we may need for the school.”
Lake Area United Way and the Feed the Children charity seek donations and sponsorships to stock a “Teacher Pop-up Store” scheduled for Sept. 19 at Muskogee Civic Center.
“We’re looking for partners who would be an area where people can drop off supplies, or can collect items,” said Lake Area United Way Executive Director Jenny Jamison. “We’re also looking for people who can sponsor, so we can provide supplies for teachers.”
Sponsorships are available at four levels: Leadership, $5,000; Honor Roll, $2,500; School Spirit, $1,000 and Booster, $500.
Jamison said Arvest Bank already stepped up and ordered glue sticks and sticky notes.
Last-minute individual donations can be brought to the Civic Center on Sept. 18, Jamison said.
Hilldale and Fort Gibson Schools begin Aug. 13. Muskogee Public Schools begin Aug. 31.
Jamison said the United Way chose to have the event in September to give teachers time to settle into their classrooms.
“We surveyed teachers in this area and asked them what they spend their money on, the top 10 items they buy on themselves that they run out of during the year,” Jamison said. “On it are hand sanitizer and Clorox wipes, which are hard to find now.”
Other items include Ziploc bags, Post-it Notes, dry erase markers, crayons, facial tissues, glue sticks, glue bottles and colored pencils.
Jamison said the supply and sponsorship drive honors and helps area teachers.
“We know teachers spend out of their own pockets, and this is a way to provide for the classroom,” she said.
Feed the Children Special Markets Director Kevin Richardson said teachers could spend nearly $600 a year for classroom materials.
“With the cost of supplies steadily increasing, many families struggle to send their children to school with the proper materials needed to learn and grow in the classroom,” Richardson said.
Muskogee Public Schools will provide school supplies for all students from pre-kindergarten through high school seniors. Supplies include spiral notebooks, markers, pencils, crayons, spiral notebooks and scissors.
But teachers could always use more, school administrators said.
“My teachers said they mostly need dry erase markers and the self-stick 20-by-23 paper flip charts,” Sagely said. “Overwhelmingly, my teachers said they would like to have extra disinfecting wipes, disinfecting spray, hand sanitizers, liquid hand soaps, and gloves. Also, they would love to have the breakaway lanyards for students to use with their masks.”
Sixth Grade Academy Principal Karen Watkins said that even though the district provides students with pencils, “they are often lost or broken frequently, and we can always use more.”
“The things that come immediately to mind are things that will help us keep students and staff safe,” Watkins said. “These items would include digital thermometers, disposable face masks and hand sanitizer. Specifically, the small, personal bottles of sanitizer would be great for students and staff to keep on their person. If you can find Clorox wipes, that would be awesome, but they are in short supply. Really, anything will be a blessing!”
Other area districts, such as Hilldale, have school supply lists for parents.
Jamison said the pop-up store is open to teachers from any area district.
“The teachers will schedule a time to come to the Civic Center, and they will actually shop for the things they need,” she said. “Normally, it would be anytime they could come. But, because of COVID, we have to distance them out a little bit.”
You can help
• Lake Area United Way/Feed the Children has sponsorship levels at $5,000, $2,500, $1,000 or $500. To learn more about sponsoring or donating to the pop-up teacher store, contact Jenny Jamison at director@lakeareaunitedway.org or Kevin Richardson at kevin.richardson@feedthechildren.org, visit the Feed the Children website at https://www.feedthechildren.org/pages/supply-our-schools or call 1-800-627-4556.
Other area school supply drives
WHAT: American Legion Auxiliary ice cream and cookie feast benefiting Fort Gibson Schools.
WHEN: 2-4 p.m. Sunday.
WHERE: Frank Gladd American Legion Post 20, 202 S.E. Railroad St., Fort Gibson.
ADMISSION: A school supply item in exchange for homemade ice cream and cookies.
• If you have a school supply collection drive or a school supply giveaway, please email cspaulding@muskogeephoenix.com.
