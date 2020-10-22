Area Halloween and fall festivals seek to offer children and adults safe and fun haunts this month.
The fun begins Saturday when the Billy Arnett Band performs at A Halloween Carnival, "Kicking Cancer for Aubri Moore," at Fort Gibson Schools' Soccer Complex. The complex is at the northwest corner of Fort Gibson schools campus.
Carnival promoters seek to raise funds to support Aubri Moore, a youth soccer player diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma, said Fort Gibson Soccer Club President Sherry Jennings.
The carnival will feature a variety of carnival games, she said. Game tickets are two for $1 or 50 cents each.
People also can play glow-in-the-dark soccer, $1 for 15 minutes. Jennings said the soccer ball and goals will glow in the dark. Children 8 and younger can play on teams of four. Ages 9 and older play on teams of three.
There also will be corn hole games for $1, barbecue for $5, as well as other concessions, she said. Cash donations also will be accepted.
Several events add precautions against potential spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
Downtown Wagoner Corp., will present a drive-thru Trunk or Treat from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the high school parking lot. Participants are encouraged to stay in their vehicles and get the treats.
Northeastern State University RiverHawks athletes will hand out candy at a drive-thru Trunk or Treat at 7 p.m. Monday at Doc Wadley Stadium's north parking lot. Participants drive along a path where student athletes deliver treats to their vehicles. All participants must wear face coverings.
The event is free, but monetary donations are encouraged.
First Baptist Church will take its annual Fall Fest outdoors from 3-5 p.m. Oct. 31, said Karen Smith, director of the church's Christian Life Center.
"This year, we're going to be able to do things we don't normally do when we're indoors," Smith said. "We're going to have a big inflatable slide and a big inflatable football toss and a Wipe Out."
At "Bubba's Pit Stop," contestants see who can change a tire the fastest.
"Games are free, and we have free prizes and free candy at all the games as they play," she said.
The Fest also will feature walking cotton candy, walking tacos and bottled beverages, she said.
"We'll have a few things to nibble on, not just straight candy," Smith said.
Hands will be sanitized before each event, and face masks are strongly encouraged.
A Spooky Swim at noon Oct. 31 at Muskogee Swim and Fitness will feature a ghost hunt and costume contest. There also will be swimming and a pumpkin plunge.
People can keep their winning pumpkins.
