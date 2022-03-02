While grand, reserve, and breed championships are great, many Muskogee Regional Junior Livestock Show exhibitors also are happy to make the Premium Show and Sale.
"It's a huge thing to make the sale," said William Buckmaster of Porter, who showed Hampshire and cross hogs on Tuesday. "It pays off for all the work we put into them."
The Premium Show and Sale, set for 6 p.m. Saturday, caps off months of preparation and a week of showing for Muskogee Regional Junior Livestock Show exhibitors. Qualifying participants show their best hogs, sheep, goats and cattle while people bid on them. All the money and add-ons raised go back to the participant.
In 2020, $27,027 in sale proceeds was awarded back to 148 students students, according to information from the Greater Muskogee Chamber of Commerce agribusiness committee. In 2021, $338,751 was awarded back to 161 students making the sale.
William spent much of Tuesday morning waiting to show his hogs, first in the competition, then for show and sale order.
"We walk them and then we wash them," he said. "We wash them, brush them down, sit with them."
When William's time to show came up, his older sister, Molly Buckmaster, coached him on how to guide the hog.
Students showing sheep, cattle or goats get to hold or harness their animals in the show ring. Hogs, however, are allowed to run around the ring, while contestants guide them.
On Tuesday, Lauren Steeley, a sixth-grade 4-H Club member from Hulbert, often jogged to keep up with her hog in the show ring, tapping him lightly with her whip. He squealed when he found himself in a corner. But with gentle coaxing with the whip, Lauren managed to coax the pig away from the corner.
Lauren, who has participated in six regional shows, said she made the preliminary sale and was waiting to hear the sale order and whether she'd be able to return on Saturday. After admitting to being a little nervous, Lauren said her Hampshire hog placed fifth in his class Tuesday.
She said she puts a lot into preparing her hogs.
"We have to brush them off a lot, we have to wash them. There's a certain feed that have to feed them," she said.
Jason Steeley, Lauren's father, said he's proud of her.
"She's won some classes over here in the past," he said.
He said Lauren made the regional sale last year and made $100, which went back into her project.
If you go
WHAT: Muskogee Regional Junior Livestock Show.
WHEN: Through Saturday.
WHERE: Hatbox Event Center, 40th and Arline streets.
SCHEDULE
Wednesday
• Doe kids goat show: 11 a.m.
• Market goats: 30 minutes after end of the doe kid show.
Thursday
• Sheep: 2 p.m.
Friday
• Heifers: 8:30 a.m.
• Steers: 7 p.m.
Saturday
• Chuck wagon feed: 5 p.m.
• Buyers Dinner: 5 p.m.
• Premium Auction Sale: 6 p.m.
