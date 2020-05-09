HASKELL — Congratulatory elbow bumps and honking horns hailed graduates receiving their high school diplomas Friday night.
It was not the commencement members of Haskell High School's class of 2020 expected. But it's one they never will forget.
"It was pretty special," Josh Flores said after graduating in the school parking lot. "We had a whole parade, everyone honking their horns. It was more special than a traditional graduation."
Flores, his classmates and students across Oklahoma had spent the past eight weeks away from school. In mid-March, state schools closed their buildings out of concern for the COVID-19 virus.
To ensure safe distancing, Friday's commencement featured seniors riding in decorated pickups and cars along Broadway while friends and townspeople waved.
The ceremony featured seniors crossing a stage to pick up their diplomas. Superintendent Rusty Harris laid the diplomas on the table and congratulated many by bumping elbows. Handshakes and hugs no longer are proper during the pandemic.
Hannah Taber, one of three class valedictorians, did not get to offer a commencement speech Friday. Valedictorians videotaped their speeches for a video to be given to graduates later.
"I talked a lot about the situation and how it's a different time, but try to look at the positive," she said. "In the next chapter of our lives it's going to be way better. We're all going to be able to go on and do great things."
After getting her diploma, Taber hugged her family members, including Amy North, her older sister. North said she's proud of Taber.
"It was not the graduation she was expecting, but one she worked so hard for," North said. "It's sad, but at least they're doing something for the seniors. They worked so hard for it."
Taber said the weeks away from her classmates have been tough.
"But we all got through it," she said. "We kind of get to see each other now. Finally getting to see my friends has been great. I realize that, even if we didn't get to see each other, but when we did, it was a lot of fun."
During the parade, townspeople cheered the seniors.
Chris Guidry held a sign saying he missed his graduation from Oklahoma State University.
His daughter, 4-year-old Evangeline Guidry, held a sign saying she missed her pre-kindergarten graduation.
For many in the class of 2020, Friday marked the first time they've seen classmates since before spring break. For some, Friday might also have marked the last time they see classmates.
Erika Szalay noted the irony on the top of her mortarboard. With an illustration of Scooby Do and his human friends, it said "alright gang, let's split up."
"I made so many friends who have come and gone, now it's time to split up and go our different ways," Szalay said.
She said the weeks away from school were depressing.
Graduate Brace Polk said he spent part of the down time working, but he missed his classmates.
"It's lonely. You miss everybody," he said. "You hang out with your close friends, but others are kind of close, but you don't see them often."
He got back in touch with them before heading out for Friday's parade.
"There's a ton of them, friendly faces that you love," he said. "You haven't seen them in forever."
