Haskell High School senior Colby Erickson recently was awarded one of nine $1,000 college scholarships presented by the Oklahoma Farm Bureau Young Farmers and Ranchers committee.
Erickson plans to attend Oklahoma State University to pursue an agricultural business degree with hopes of becoming a livestock pharmaceutical sales representative.
“We are proud to support agricultural youth as they transition into their respective college degree programs,” said Cody Goodnight, OKFB YF&R chair. “As the scholarship recipients embark on becoming professionals in the industry, we hope they will be involved in Collegiate Farm Bureau and Young Farmers and Ranchers.”
Erickson received the OKFB YF&R scholarship along with eight other students from across the state including Sage Borders, Murray County; Braden Burns, Kingfisher County; Kale Campbell, Alfalfa County; Addison DeLeon, Beckham County; Hunter Fox, Dewey County; Austin Hooten, Payne County; Paisley Sturgill, Pottawatomie County; and Kent Tripp, Kay County.
The nine scholarship recipients have a wide variety of career aspirations and have chosen degrees across the agriculture industry including agricultural business, agricultural education, farm and ranch management, agricultural communications and animal sciences.
Students plan to study at higher-education institutions including Northern Oklahoma College and Oklahoma State University.
To learn more about the OKFB YF&R program, contact YF&R Coordinator Zac Swartz: (405) 523-2300.
