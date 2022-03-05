Sisters Carlee and Chloee Clark, both of Sequoyah County 4-H, showed heifers that swept the cattle competition Friday at Muskogee Regional Livestock Show.
Carlee, a Muldrow junior, took Supreme Champion and Breed Champion with an Angus, and won Reserve Breed in the commercial heifer division.
Chloee, a freshman, won Reserve Champion and Breed Champion in the commercial division. She won Bronze overall and won Breed Champion and Reserve Breed with a Maine heifer.
"We do everything together at home, so whoever wins, wins, really," Carlee said. "It does change with every show."
The sisters' competition started early Friday at Hatbox Event Center. According to an information book prepared by the Greater Muskogee Area Chamber of Commerce, commercial heifers are judged on their ability to be a good producer for a market cattle operation. Registered heifers are judged on specific breed characteristics.
Chloee Clark said it was very exciting to show the top commercial heifer. She said she took care of the heifer every day.
Carlee, a junior, said care involves "going out to the barn every day and working them, leading up to the show."
"Today, we got up really early, got them washed and fed," she said. "We put the glue and paint on their leg to make them look fuller, better and prettier."
Chloee's and Carlee's first competition Friday was in commercial Division 10, which had three entries. Clint Rusk of Oklahoma State University's animal science division was cattle judge.
"I really thought I had found a winner when I found this one with the white forehead came in and came around. I would have been happy with her to start the class," Rusk said about Carlee's heifer.
"But when you get these two together, I just think there's just more power, more performance in this big stout heifer that comes to the front," he said about Chloee's heifer. "She handles her body, she reaches out, covers her track well. She's just put together well."
Immediately after the division competition, the sisters had to get their cows into the pen for the commercial heifer championship.
"This is a powerful class and a powerful group of heifers in the commercial division," Rusk said of the finalists.
While the commercial heifer competition was underway, others prepared their entries in breed competition.
Preston 4-H member Jake McCullah's shorthorn heifer got a little spooked while being washed Friday morning.
"She's a little wild," Jake said, adding that the hardest part of the bathing is "just keeping them still enough to get them scrubbed."
Jake said he had been at the event center since 6:30 Friday morning preparing the heifer.
Cherokee County 4-H member Kassie Kelley of Lowery said her biggest challenge with her Simmental heifer is "making sure their hair goes in the right direction."
Steer competition followed heifers Friday night.
The show concludes Saturday with the Premium Show and Sale.
