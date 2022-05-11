Hewitt chosen Outstanding Economics Student by the Federal Reserve Bank and Oklahoma Council on Economic Education

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City and Oklahoma Council on Economic Education awarded Muskogee High School senior Kathryn Hewitt as one of seven students honored at the 12th annual Outstanding Economics Student Awards held at the Oklahoma City Branch.
“The Federal Reserve Bank and OCEE are pleased to partner and present awards to these bright economic students,” said Pam Campbell, director of public affairs at the Oklahoma City Branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City. “Each student is exceptional. During the awards ceremony, there was a common theme as each student was recognized for learning economic concepts now and for how they plan to apply these concepts in the future.”
Amy Lee, executive director of the Oklahoma Council on Economic Education, explained that the Outstanding Economics Student Awards shines a light on students who exhibit a passion in an economic way of thinking.
“While some of these students are certainly top achievers in their economic classes, the Federal Reserve Bank and OCEE want to recognize and encourage students who bring economic skills and practices into other interest areas that students are involved in or pursuing,” said Lee. “Economics is all around us, so if students can be taught and inspired in the analysis of the production, distribution and consumption of goods and services, they will have great tools to be successful in any field they choose.”
The 2022 Outstanding Economics Students Award winners are:
Kathryn Hewitt, Muskogee High School
Luetisha Poindexter, Muldrow High School
Abby Grand, Latta High School
Aries Rogers, Western Heights High School
Jose Rojas, Ringwood High School
Bradyn Settlemire, Tushka High School
Hunter Werkmeister, Mustang High School
The Outstanding Economics Student Award program recognizes exemplary students and highlights the importance of economics in Oklahoma curriculum. Students must be full-time, ninth-12th grade, have maintained a satisfactory scholastic record, and are perceived to be an excellent citizen, both within the school and the community. The honored student, his or her parents or guests and a school representative were invited to attend the dinner and awards ceremony.
The Oklahoma City Branch is one of three branches of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, which serves the Tenth Federal Reserve District, encompassing the western third of Missouri; all of Kansas, Colorado, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Wyoming; and the northern half of New Mexico. As part of the nation’s central bank, the Bank participates in setting national monetary policy, supervising and regulating numerous commercial banks and bank holding companies, and providing financial services to depository institutions. More information is available online at www.kansascityfed.org.
The Oklahoma Council on Economic Education is a nonprofit, educational organization whose mission is promoting economic and financial literacy for all Oklahomans. Established in 1954, OCEE is affiliated with the national Council on Economic Education, a network of state councils and university-based centers. For more information about OCEE, visit www.econisok.org or call (405) 974-5343.
