Muskogee's High School's commencement will be shorter and more spread out this year.
The commencement will be 7:30 p.m. Friday at Indian Bowl Stadium. Attendance will be restricted to six ticketed guests per senior, MHS Principal Kim Fleak said.
Fleak said the ceremony will feature three student speakers: Stern Award recipient Lucy Tyrrell, McEntee Award recipient Alexandria Munzenrider and Senior Class President Riley Schuler.
"In the past, we've had our students do the introduction and the welcoming and all that," Fleak said. "We have a special presentation our senior class president and vice president will be doing for the junior class. We'll have a small choir there."
Concern over COVID-19 prompted several changes and restrictions to the ceremony, Fleak told Muskogee Board of Education members Tuesday.
"In the stands, it will be spaced apart where we're asking families to sit together on the same row," Fleak said. "The next row will be an empty row."
Indian Bowl gates will open at 6:30 p.m.
Seniors will gather across Callahan Street at St. Joseph Catholic School then cross Callahan to proceed into Indian Bowl's south entrance.
After the ceremony, graduates will exit the stadium. Gathering after the ceremony for photos or hugs is discouraged, Fleak said. A professional photographer will shoot photos of each senior getting a diploma and walking across the stage.
The MHS Class of 2020 will lay a time capsule, Fleak said.
"Lots of crazy things have happened their senior year, even in their four years at Muskogee High School," Fleak said, adding each senior may fill out a card to put in the capsule.
Students in the military will be honored with a song representing each branch of service, she said.
Fort Gibson's high school commencement ceremony is 8:30 p.m. Friday at the football stadium.
Principal Ben Pemberton said the 140 seniors will be seated six feet apart on the football field.
Seating will be available in home and visitors' bleachers, as well as the concrete area south of the bleachers. There are no restrictions on the number of guests, Pemberton said.
"We'll have signage up so patrons will respect our 6-foot guidance from the CDC," Pemberton said about the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "We're going to encourage our patrons to sit with their families and distance from other families."
A drawing for a 2020 Ford Fusion will be after the ceremony. Pemberton said seniors entered by writing an essay "My Senior Experience."
Direct Traffic Control bought the car from a Muskogee car dealership.
If you go
WHAT: Muskogee High School Commencement.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday.
WHERE: Indian Bowl Stadium, 402 N. S St.
ADMISSION: Limited to six ticketed guests per senior.
LIVE STREAM: https://www.youtube.com/user/ROUGHERTV; https://www.facebook.com/MuskogeeSchools/
WHAT: Fort Gibson High School Commencement.
WHEN: 8:30 p.m. Friday.
WHERE: Leo Donanue Stadium, Fort Gibson.
LIVE STREAMING: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrvVf-QIE-HtPovoW7xH_gQ (FortGibson Tigervision YouTube Channel)
