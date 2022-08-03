Hilldale announces income eligibility for free and reduced lunch

Hilldale Public Schools has announced its policy for free or reduced-price meals for children served under the National School Lunch Program (NSLP), the School Breakfast Program (SBP), and the After-School Snack Program (ASSP). Local SFA officials have adopted the following household size and income criteria for determining eligibility: 

Household Size Eligibility Scale for Free Meals 130 Percent of Poverty Level /Income (in dollars)   

Size Annual Monthly Twice/Month Biweekly Weekly

1     17,667 1,473 737 680 340

2 23,803 1,984 992 916 458

3 29,939 2,495 1,248 1,152 576

4 36,075 3,007 1,504 1,388 694

5 42,211 3,518 1,759 1,624 812

6 48,347 4,029 2,015 1,860 930

7 54,483 4,541 2,271 2,096 1,048

8 60,619 5,052 2,526 2,332 1,166

For each additional family member, add:

6,136 512 256 236 118

Eligibility Scale for Reduced-Price Meals 185 Percent of Poverty Level Income (in dollars)     

Size     Annual Monthly Twice/Month Biweekly     Weekly

1 25,142 2,096 1,048 967 484

2 33,874  2,823 1,412 1,303  652

3 42,606 3,551  1,776  1,639  820

4 51,338 4,279 2,140   1,975 988

5 60,070 5,006 2,503    2,311 1,156

6 68,802 5,734 2,867 2,647 1,324

7 77,534 6,462 3,231 2,983 1,492

8 86,266 7,189 3,595 3,318 1,659

For each additional family member, add

8,732 728 364 336 168

