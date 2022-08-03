Hilldale announces income eligibility for free and reduced lunch

Hilldale Public Schools has announced its policy for free or reduced-price meals for children served under the National School Lunch Program (NSLP), the School Breakfast Program (SBP), and the After-School Snack Program (ASSP). Local SFA officials have adopted the following household size and income criteria for determining eligibility:
Household Size Eligibility Scale for Free Meals 130 Percent of Poverty Level /Income (in dollars)
Size Annual Monthly Twice/Month Biweekly Weekly
1 17,667 1,473 737 680 340
2 23,803 1,984 992 916 458
3 29,939 2,495 1,248 1,152 576
4 36,075 3,007 1,504 1,388 694
5 42,211 3,518 1,759 1,624 812
6 48,347 4,029 2,015 1,860 930
7 54,483 4,541 2,271 2,096 1,048
8 60,619 5,052 2,526 2,332 1,166
For each additional family member, add:
6,136 512 256 236 118
Eligibility Scale for Reduced-Price Meals 185 Percent of Poverty Level Income (in dollars)
Size Annual Monthly Twice/Month Biweekly Weekly
1 25,142 2,096 1,048 967 484
2 33,874 2,823 1,412 1,303 652
3 42,606 3,551 1,776 1,639 820
4 51,338 4,279 2,140 1,975 988
5 60,070 5,006 2,503 2,311 1,156
6 68,802 5,734 2,867 2,647 1,324
7 77,534 6,462 3,231 2,983 1,492
8 86,266 7,189 3,595 3,318 1,659
For each additional family member, add
8,732 728 364 336 168
