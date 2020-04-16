Hilldale High School has released the names of their valedictorian and salutatorians for the Class of 2020.
• Valedictorian is Jordan Clayborn, daughter of Mike and Jana Clayborn and granddaughter of Norm and Glenna Clayborn and James and Carlene Jordan.
She has been on the Superintendent's Honor Roll and received a Heisman high school scholarship. She also was a 2019 State Champion and a two-time state runner up in girls golf. She volunteered at youth golf camps, Angel Tree and blood drives. Clayborn has been active in National Honor Society, Nike, Spanish Club and Teens for Christ.
Clayborn plans to attend Oklahoma City University to play golf, attend Oklahoma State University medical school to become a doctor.
There are three salutatorians.
• Carolyn "Cara" Ann York is the daughter of Phillip and Melissa York and granddaughter of Becky and Gene Prado and Catherine and Eddie White.
She has been belonged to the National and Oklahoma honor societies and was on the Superintendent's Honor Roll. She was an athletic football trainer all four years of high school.
She is a member at First Baptist Church Muskogee and has gone on international and local mission trips. She is a Salvation Army volunteer and an Upward basketball coach and volunteer.
York has been National Honor Society co-president, FCCLA president, Student Council executive vice president, yearbook co-editor, Young Republicans representative. She has been a member of the Mu Alpha Theta Math Club and Nike. She was an Oklahoma Girls State Delegate in 2019 and was in Muskogee Youth Leadership.
She plans to attend Oklahoma State University in the fall to major in merchandising and minor in marketing.
• Zoe Hause is the daughter of Jamie Steehler and granddaughter of Sandra Gilles-Hoefer.
She has belonged to National Honor Society, National Technical Honor Society, and Superintendent's Honor Roll.
She has volunteered for vacation Bible school, Gospel Rescue Mission and the Salvation Army Angel Tree program.
Hause has been in Eastern District Honor band and Mid-East District Honor Band for four years in a row. She has earned superior ratings at solo and ensemble state and district levels. She was the secretary of HOSA for one year.
She said she plans to "go to college, change my mind about my degree, then pursue my dreams."
• Aislyn Hensley is daughter of Scott and Jenee’ Hensley and granddaughter of Jack and Robin Rosenberg, Debi Randolph, Bob Hall and Mike Hensley (Tahlequah).
She was a member of the National Honor Society and National Technical Honor Society and was on the Superintendent's Honor Roll. She was a national qualifier for National History Day competition and an all-state academic team member.
Hensley is a member of the Chancel Choir at St. Paul United Methodist Church and the Muskogee Community Chorus. She has completed Muskogee Youth Leadership training.
She has been captain of the academic team, vice president of the drama club, member of the Hornet Theatre Company since 2010, member of Hilldale Select Choir, Hilldale Crimson Vanguard and Hilldale High School Jazz Band. She was manager for the Hilldale boys varsity basketball team.
Hensley has been accepted to the New York University Liberal Arts Core Program for the fall of 2020. She plans to double-major in creative writing and political science and eventually get a law degree. She is working on publishing first novel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.