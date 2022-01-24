Hilldale Elementary awarded Champions Grant

A Champions Grant from the Jimmie Johnson Foundation could help Hilldale Elementary students build self-awareness and teamwork as well as structures, educators say.
The Foundation awarded an $11,000 grant to Hilldale Elementary's STEAM lab to help it incorporate a Social-Emotional Learning curriculum. STEAM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math.
A Social-Emotional Learning curriculum is designed to help children develop self-awareness and self-management skills. According to the foundation's website, the curriculum also promotes responsible decision making, the development of relationship skills and social awareness.
STEAM Lab teacher Stacy McFarland said she teared up late last week after learning she received the grant.
"I was thrilled to death," she said. "Kids need this environment. They need hands-on activities. They need a creative space where they can explore. They learn from each other real quick. They support each other."
Elementary Principal Patti Bilyard said items funded by the grant could include experiment kits or items that can be used to help students build things.
"If we were discussing social awareness with them, then we would do understanding and designing things," she said. "Because they're having to work together as a team to build a structure. It could be a LEGO structure, or ... the toothpick or Popsicle bridges. It could be on a smaller scale with the kids that are younger."
Bilyard said social-emotional learning has not been a focus in the STEAM lab. But the concept, she said, is one that will help teachers "encourage positive emotions, talk about their feelings." she said.
A teacher, for example, could share with a student observations about interactions while working in a group setting. Social-emotional learning provides a way to make a student aware of any difficulty when working as a team.
"We would talk about that — that's where that social-emotional part comes in, making them more aware of working as a team," she said. "The best place to start that is working in the younger grades so they can build on that every year."
Bilyard said teachers need to focus on students' social and emotional well-being.
"With everything that kids are going through with virtual learning, distance learning, the social-emotional part is making us more aware of what kids are going through, " Bilyard said. "This is incorporating, for the little kids, the Social-Emotional Learning and the STEAM, how they can work together to help students."
McFarland said studies have shown that students able to work through their social and emotional components do well in STEAM labs and classrooms.
"It helps them develop self awareness and social skills," she said.
This is the second Champions Grant awarded to Hilldale Elementary. Bilyard said the school received a the grant several years ago to fund a sensory room for children with learning difficulties or sensory impairments.
The foundation, named for retired NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson, awards Champions Grants each year to public schools. Grants are awarded in Johnson's California hometown, schools where he now resides in North Carolina, and schools around Muskogee, the hometown of Johnson's wife, Chandra.
The Jimmie Johnson Foundation awarded $246,125 this year to 10 schools.
