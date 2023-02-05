Hilldale Middle School sixth grader Levi Stevens checked and rechecked data he put into what looked like a motorized Erector Set on wheels.
"I was trying to link up the programs to the bot, because if I just leave it in normal drive, only two wheels will work," Levi said. "I was trying to get it programmed so everything will work."
Proper programming was a key to winning a Vex Robotics Competition on Saturday at the Hilldale Event Center. Robotics students from Hilldale Middle School and High School competed against — or collaborated with — several other teams, including Claremore, Verdigris, Gordon Cooper Technology Center, Roland and Edmond North High School. The school teams have alliances with other teams to compete against other alliances.
Hilldale's basketball court was divided into four courts, where the alliances programmed their two robots to shove disks into a designated corner or fire disks into a basket. Meanwhile, a competing alliance worked to get its robots to do the same thing.
The wheeled machines often bang against the playing area side or into each other as they work to move the disks.
Between matches, the teams go back to their work tables to reprogram and rearrange their robots. Hilldale freshman Jacob Hightree said it takes team work.
"We research a lot and come up with different designs so that way we can get the right design for us," Jacob said. "If we don't like something, we take it apart, and we just keep building, keep programming until we get it right."
He said the best part of the morning was when they worked in alliance with a Claremore team.
"There was this one alliance we were with, we ended up having 148 points," he said.
Teammate McKenzie Price said the team has problems with the disk getting caught while being flung into the basket.
"It was getting caught, so we couldn't fully fully throw it," McKenzie said.
Teams must program the robots to make certain interactions to score points. One competition involves moving the robot through remote control. In another competition, all actions are preprogrammed.
Winner of the Hilldale competition advances to a state competition March 3 and 4 in Muskogee.
