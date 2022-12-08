Hilldale High sophomore Karen Gonzalez said one good way to wrap Christmas presents is to "be symmetrical and not use as much tape."
"Just making the gift look presentable overall, even though it's going to be ripped apart," she said.
Gonzalez and other members of Hilldale's FCCLA chapter are wrapping presents to help raise money for the chapter's competitive events. FCCLA, or Family, Career and Community Leaders of America, is a nationwide student organization.
"We're just trying to help people with the whole gift wrapping process and get Christmas going," said Ashton Cook, family and consumer science teacher and FCCLA sponsor.
People can leave their unwrapped presents at the high school office and fill out a form with their name and phone number, she said.
"We contact them when we're ready to have them pick up," she said.
Jewelry box sized gifts are $1. T-shirt boxes are $2. Larger boxes are $4 and $6.
"You can bring 10 gifts in for $20," Cook said. "It doesn't matter the size of the gifts."
The group has all the gift wrap, tags and ribbons, Cook said. If people prefer to have it gift wrapped in their own paper, they can bring it in, she said.
Cook said proceeds will help the chapter compete in STAR events, which involve competitions promoting leadership, public speaking and other skills. STAR stands for Students Taking Action with Recognition.
"Being a first-year teacher in FCCLA, we didn't compete, but next year we hope to travel and compete in STAR events," she said. "There are certain categories they compete in."
Chapter members spend some class time wrapping, Cook said. "The more presents we get, we'll probably have to do it after school."
Student wrappers encountered various challenges wrapping their first presents on Wednesday.
"I don't know how to wrap a ball," Hilldale High sophomore Hadley Kilgore said as she tried wrapping a bath bomb.
Cook suggested curving the paper around the ball and tying the ends, like peppermint candy. Kilgore found her next gift, a round stuffed character, even more challenging.
What to do
If you would like for FCCLA students to help with your holiday wrapping:
• Drop your unwrapped gifts by Hilldale High School, 300 E. Smith Ferry Road. Fill out a short form.
• Prices: $1, jewel box size; $2, shirt box; $4, large shirt box; $6 large, odd box; $20, 10 gifts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.