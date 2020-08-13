Ninth-grader Haley Carter's first day at Hilldale High School began with a temperature check by a masked teacher.
"It's kind of crazy, like I didn't expect it," she said, adding that coronavirus is prompting such craziness.
High School Principal Josh Nixon said teachers and administrators sought to keep the first day "as normal as we can with our masks on."
"We'll do masks and temperature checks until we see a positive change in things," he said. "Just a decline in those COVID numbers."
Muskogee County recorded 540 cumulative cases of COVID-19 Thursday. This included 16 deaths and 414 recoveries. The Oklahoma Health Department recorded 371 cases within the city of Muskogee.
Nixon said temperature checks didn't slow anything down as students entered the building.
"It was real good. We had multiple entrance points with staff there taking temperatures," he said. "It went really smooth."
Nearly all students entered the building wearing masks, he said.
"We had everyone on duty this morning, trying to make sure kids knew where to go, since they didn't have a traditional schedule pick-up," Nixon said. "A lot of kids saw their schedules online. They should have a hard copy."
About one-fourth of Hilldale High School's 550 students have opted for distance learning, Nixon said. This enabled teachers to spread out desks in their classrooms.
"Teachers are excited about that," he said. "Each classroom has a desk facing the same way."
Superintendent Erik Puckett said 23 percent of the district's 1,962 students opted for distance learning.
Puckett said he hadn't heard of students having problems obeying mask requirements on school buses or in school buildings.
Temperature checks for anyone entering a building will continue for another two weeks, he said.
"Then, we'll see how we go from there," he said. "As long as we are in the level we are with COVID, we will definitely keep making temperature checks."
Fort Gibson Superintendent Scott Farmer said there is more traffic around the schools with fewer students riding the buses.
"We have more kids opting to be dropped off by their parents, so we ask that everyone slow down in our school zones and be patient on drop-off times," he said. "Lines are just a little bit longer."
Everyone entering a school building had a temperature check. All staff and all students third grade and up must wear masks.
"We will keep those measures in place for as long as we feel there is a need for that," he said. "We will be operating under the direction of the health department. Once they feel like the threat is nonexistent, we will look at lifting those measures."
The town of Fort Gibson recorded 65 cumulative cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, according to the Oklahoma Health Department.
Farmer said about 220 students out of 1,775 students, about 12 percent, are doing distance learning.
Fort Gibson High School Principal Ben Pemberton said the staff has been trained in new safety and sanitation procedures, including social distancing and mask wearing.
"We have been very thorough about it," he said. "We were very efficient in getting our students into the building, getting their temperatures checked before going into the building. We started class on time."
FGHS students started the year in their classrooms, instead of all together in a first-day assembly, Pemberton said.
"We invited all our teachers to Google me, and we were able to do our first day meeting virtually," he said. "Teachers projected the presentation into their classroom. We talked about all the protocols put into place, what students could expect, how hard and diligently we worked to make their environment as safe as possible."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.