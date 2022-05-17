Hilldale High School seniors anticipated Monday night's commencement ceremony with mixed emotions.
"Tonight's a big deal," said Student Council Executive President Jaxon Wood. "It's sad and it's happy. We actually get to see all of our class now. For so long, we were in different classes, we haven't seen each other. Now we can see each other and celebrate each other."
Color Guard member Madalynn Ledbetter clutched a rose and card she got from her band director. She said she's scared and nervous.
"It's what happens after high school," she said, adding that she might attend Connors State College.
Colby Garrett, ranked in the top 10 students, said simply, "I'm ready to get this over with."
Hundreds of seniors gathered in their black caps and gowns for the ceremony, held Monday at Hilldale football stadium.
Hilldale's salutatorian Samantha Salat noted the mixed feelings.
"We never thought this day would come," she said. "Sitting in our elementary classrooms, the year 2022 seemed like a whole lifetime away. As we got older, we wished it would come sooner. We counted the days and weeks."
She told her classmates they could say with pride that they are Hilldale High graduates.
"We led our teams to state titles. We have overcome the obstacles of COVID. We have made friendships that would last forever. We will have many memories," Salat said, adding that she prays her classmates will "stay determined, chase your dreams, work hard and stay in a good mood."
Valedictorian Reid Stout recalled pulling through the COVID pandemic, massive floods, snow storms and state victories.
"If we sit and think about it, we really have been through, experienced and accomplished a lot," he said. "But it's only been 18 years."
Two classmates held a 78-foot tape across the front of the group, noting a person's average lifespan, while a third classmate stood about one-fourth of the way across.
"All of the memories I just listed happened in the short time," Stout said. "We think we've come a long way. We think we've been through so much, but look how much more there is to the tape measure. The next 60 years will definitely get harder.
"But more importantly, they can get infinitely better," he said. "What we do now is what really matters. The more important question is, what are we going to become?"
Hilldale High STEAM teacher Nate Yarbrough was chosen to turn the cap tassels, designating the change from senior to graduate.
"I'm very proud of these kids, and I think they're all wonderful human beings," he said.
