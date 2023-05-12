Hilldale graduation ceremonies set for Monday

Commencement ceremonies for Hilldale Middle School and Hilldale High School will be Monday at the football stadium.
Middle school graduation will be 6 p.m. Speakers are the three valedictorians, Hayze Baccus, Rylie Johnson and Natalee Cope, and two salutatorians, Kassandra Garcia and Maverick Nixon.
High school graduation is 8 p.m. Valedictorian Addesen Glass and Salutatorian Lauryn Keli Field will speak.
In case of rain, ceremonies will be Tuesday.
Wednesday is the last day of classes at Hilldale Public Schools.
