Hilldale High School and Middle School are to have safer entrances and more convenient offices within the year, Superintendent Erik Puckett said.
Work began this week on major renovations at the schools, located in the same building on Smith Ferry Road. Puckett said the project could cost $3.1 million and would be paid through federal and district funds.
"We don't have any one safe and secure uniform office at our high school and middle school like what you see at our elementary," Puckett said, adding that principals' and counselors' offices are scattered throughout high school and middle school building.
Renovations include moving counselors' and administrators' offices to the same area. Entrance will be through one secure vestibule at each site. Visitors would have to pass through the office area to get to the halls.
"It's a little bit more friendly and safe surroundings for those people," he said. "You can literally walk through a doorway and you're in the hallway of our high school and middle school, and that's not a good thing."
The high school and middle school buildings also have multiple entrances, posing a challenge to finding the main entrance.
"We'll have good signage, where people will know where to go," he said. "We hear that all the time that if you aren't from here, you don't even know where the offices are or where they are located."
The high school main entrance and offices will move to the former cafeteria and in front of the old gym, Puckett said. The space now is a high school commons area.
The main middle school entrance also would move to its former cafeteria. The front will expand toward the parking lot to create a secure entrance vestibule. Administrator and counselor offices also would be larger, he said.
Assistant Middle School Principal Amber Horn said she looks forward to the safe and secure entrance.
Exterior renovations include a new paint job and replacement of the metal exterior around the front and sides of both sites. Main entrances at both sites will be more visible. The high school and middle school also will get new windows.
No major improvements are planned at the elementary, Puckett said. A previous bond issue funded major elementary school renovations, including a single secure entrance for upper and lower elementary schools, he said.
The project is funded in part with $2.2 million from the American Rescue Plan — Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER) COVID Relief. Puckett said the school received state approval to use these funds. The district also has a balance of $1 million in its building fund.
"We usually receive about $250,000 a year for this fund," he said. "Last legislative session, the Red Bud Act was passed by the Oklahoma Legislature which, for the first time, allocated funds to school districts with low ad valorem valuations for maintaining and improving school buildings. Hilldale Public Schools will receive an additional $350,000 for this school year and in the future."
