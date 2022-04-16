Hilldale High School senior serves as Senate page

OKLAHOMA CITY – Hilldale High School senior Jaxon Wicks has completed a week of service as a page for Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee. Wicks served at the Capitol during the 10th week of session from April 11-14.
Pages serve vital functions during the busy legislative session, attending Senate committee meetings and daily sessions of the full Senate. The group toured the Oklahoma History Center, the newly renovated state Capitol, and met with Gov. Kevin Stitt and Senate Pro Tempore Greg Treat. The pages also participated in a mock legislative committee meeting along with a floor session, called Pageville, where they got first-hand experience presenting and debating current bills from this legislative session.
Wicks is active in Student Council, National Honor Society, Teens for Christ, Teen Republicans, Boulevard Christian Church Student Ministry, and Muskogee County Republicans. After high school, he would like to attend Ozark Christian College and study organizational leadership.
He is the son of Muskogee residents Adam and Kelli Wood.
