There will be a public hearing for the Hilldale Indian Education Committee. The meeting will start at 3 p.m. Thursday in the Administration Building. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the current issues involving our Indian Education program, discussion and approval of our 2023 application letter.
editor's pick
Hilldale Indian Ed Committee to meet Thursday
- Submitted by Hilldale Public Schools
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- McDaniel acquitted on three charges
- Muskogee Little Theatre presents 'Tombstone'
- Two Webbers Falls students treated for overdose
- Q5: Wagoner school board candidates tout qualifications
- Prep roundup from Tuesday
- Prep roundup from Friday
- Winter homecoming honors McVay, Kemp
- FGHS sweeps, gets atonement at home
- Muskogee police reports 02.08.23
- Grove man sentenced to 23 years in child abuse case.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.